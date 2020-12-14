On Sunday evening, firefighters responded to the scene where a woman had been hit by a tram in Brno-Bystrc. While the firefighters were able to stabilise the situation, the woman died from her injuries at the scene. Photo credit: Casadei Graphics.

Brno, Dec 14 (BD) – A fatal accident occurred in Brno-Bystrc on Sunday evening, just before 8.30pm, when a female pedestrian was hit by a tram. The woman died at the scene.

Three fire units responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, the tram was brought to a safe condition by the intervention commander.

‘‘Although it was not necessary to rescue the older woman by lifting the vehicle with special equipment, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” said Jaroslav Mikoška, spokesman for the South Moravian fire service.

Firefighters provided post-traumatic care for the tram driver and the operation ended after 10pm.