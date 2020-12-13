Brno’s latest decorative addition brings Christmas charm to the city and an opportunity to take photos. A large wooden star/poinsettia has been on display in the Old Town Hall Square. On Saturday, it moves to namesti Svobody for a week, and then it will move to Jakubske namesti for the last week of advent. Photo credit: Michal Ruzicka / TIC BRNO.

Brno, Dec 13 (BD) – The center of Brno boasts a new attraction for locals and visitors – a large wooden star can be found in namesti Svobody from today. The star has been tucked away on display in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, so only a lucky few may have noticed it before now.

The star will be on namesti Svobody for a week, before moving to Jakubske namesti for the last week of advent. Not only does this installment add to the festive atmosphere, it also makes for a great photo opportunity.

While admiring it, visitors may come across buskers performing at weekends and in the afternoons. As a UNESCO city of music, Brno is supporting its artists during this difficult period.

See photos of the star in the Old Town Hall Square. Photo credit: Michal Ruzicka / TIC BRNO.