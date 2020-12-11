Last year, households in the EU spent nearly a quarter (23.5%) of their total consumption expenditure on housing (including bills). Photo credit: KB / BD.

Czech Rep., Dec 11 (BD) – Housing is by far the biggest expense for households across the EU, according to figures from Eurostat, the European statistical office, released in December. This was followed by spending on Transport and Groceries (both with a 13% share).

The highest share of expenditure on housing was in Finland (29%). The Czech Republic was placed fourth, and its former “brother state” Slovakia placed second.

Finland 28,8% Slovakia 28,4% Denmark 27.9% Czechia 26,4% France 26,2% Sweden 25,8% Table: Countries with the largest share of household expenditure devoted to housing in the EU in 2019. Source: Eurostat.

At the other end of the list, Malta (12%), Lithuania (15%), Cyprus (16%) and Croatia (16%) reported the lowest shares of household expenditure on housing.

This statistics reflects the situation before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might impact the 2020 data to be published next year.

Chart: Household expenditure by consumption purpose – COICOP, EU-27, 2019, share of total. Source: Eurostat.