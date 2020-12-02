Snow and icy road conditions are expected on December 3rd. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to act with care as difficult road conditions are expected and some roads may be impassable. Image source: CHMI.

Czech Rep., Dec 2 (BD) – The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) has issued a warning of snow and icy roads in central and eastern regions of the Czech Republic tomorrow. Drivers and pedestrians are warned to use care and attention, as road conditions may be difficult and some roads may not be passable.

On December 3rd, there is a high probability of new snow cover in areas of several regions including Hradec Králové, Pardubice, Vysočina, South Moravia, Olomouc and Moravian-Silesia. 10cm of fresh snow is expected to fall.

In South Moravia, the areas which will be particularly affected include Blansko, Boskovice, Brno, Břeclav, Bučovice, Hustopeče, Ivančice, Kuřim, Mikulov, Moravský Krumlov, Pohořelice, Rosice, Slavkov u Brna, Šlapanice, Tišnov, Vyškov, Znojmo and Židlochovice.

A further warning was issued for ice on the roads between December 3rd and 4th. There is a probability of glazed surfaces and formation of black ice during freezing rain. This will affect areas of several regions including South Moravia, Olomouc, Zlín and Moravian-Silesia. In South Moravia, the areas which will be affected are Hodonín, Kyjov and Veselí nad Moravou.