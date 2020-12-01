WHERE in Brno in December? The city is slowly waking up. The new edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on what to do in your home and outside. Image: Courtesy of KAM v Brně.

Brno, December 1 (BD) – If you are bored and looking for something to read, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you every month.

In WHERE you will also find a big article about cultural institutions in Brno and their plans. Theatres, galleries, clubs, they all want to send you a message that they are still here. An interview with Jan Press, director of Moravská galerie, could be great practice if you are learning Czech and also interested in music.

Where to find WHERE? All the regular channels of distribution are not so possible now, so we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.