With the help of the European Commission, the Ministry of Health has signed Advance Purchase Agreements with manufacturers of the coronavirus vaccine. Under these agreements, the Czech Republic has purchased vaccines for 5.5 million people to be used next year. Vaccines for an additional 10.6 million people are on reserve. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep, Nov 24 (BD) – The Ministry of Health, with the support of the European Commission, has taken steps to ensure that the Czech Republic will have a sufficient volume of the vaccine against the coronavirus. In a press conference yesterday, Health Minister Jan Blatný confirmed that the Czech Republic has secured enough doses for 5.5 million people, at a cost of CZK 1.8 billion, and has further doses on reserve for 10.6 million people, at a cost of approximately CZK 4.6 billion.

Delivery of the vaccine to all countries in the European Union is being overseen by the European Commission, which is also managing negotiations with potential manufacturers. The European Commission has made an agreement with the EU Member states allowing the Commission to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers on their behalf and sign Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs), which commit member states to buying the agreed number of doses.

The Czech Republic has signed several APAs, including with AstraZeneca, J&J, Pfizer and Sanofi. Under these agreements, the Czech Republic will procure enough vaccines for up to 16 million people, greater than the population of the country.

‘‘The Czech Republic has committed to purchase vaccines for approximately 5.5 million people for under CZK two billion, and it is still possible to order additional doses for up to 10.6 million people for another CZK 4.5 billion,’’ said Blatný.

According to the Minister, the vaccines will be paid for by the end of this year and will be distributed throughout the next, with as many as possible at the beginning. A vaccination strategy will be presented to the government within a fortnight.