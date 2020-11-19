Both the main office at Marianske namesti and the centre at Hnevkovskeho will be closed for most of January as the Ministry of Interior relocates its operation to new premises on Turanka in Brno-Slatina. Anyone needing to visit the office for urgent in-person services is recommended to do so before the offices close. Photo: Hněvkovského premises. Credit: TP / BD.

Brno, Nov 19 (BD) – A visit to the Ministry of Interior (MOI) immigration office at Hnevkovskeho is a rite of passage for new arrivals in Brno that many foreigners do not enjoy. However, in January the Ministry of Interior is relocating all of its immigration services into new premises in Slatina, combining the two existing centres.

The MOI office at Mariánské náměstí 1 will close from December 17th, 2020. The office at Hnevkovskeho 30 will close from January 1st, 2020. The new office will open at a single location in Slatina, at Turanka 115, from January 18th, 2021. Immigration services will be unavailable while the offices are closed, so any foreigners with urgent immigration issues are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible.

During the state of emergency, the office is only open to clients by appointment only, and for essential procedures, which include:

Registration for new arrivals

Processing of biometric data

Issuing of residence permits and bridging labels

Applications for long-stay visas and residence permits

Residence permits for children born in the Czech Republic

Changing the purpose of a long-stay visa