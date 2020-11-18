The Czech Republic follows neighbouring Austria and Germany in a move towards more humane conditions for the farming of chickens. Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman had argued that such a ban should first be passed by the EU. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Nov 18 (BD) – An amendment to the animal welfare law has been approved by the Czech Senate. The new law will ban the cage-farming of chickens from 2027.

Many have argued that the conditions for cage-farmed chickens are cruel and inhumane, and polls have shown that consumers prefer to buy free-range eggs. Austria, Germany, and Luxembourg have already adopted laws against the practice.

However, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman opposed the bill, arguing that the ban should first be passed by the European Union, otherwise Czech farmers would be at a disadvantage. “You have put the Czech Republic under enormous pressure on egg imports and you are liquidating Czech producers. That is all you have done,” said Toman.

The law was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in September with 100 votes in favour, of 102 deputies present. It now awaits the signature of Czech President Milos Zeman.