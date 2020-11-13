The tunnel will be closed in the direction of Prague until the end of November to allow repairs to the road surface. Photo credit: Z. Kolařík, MMB.

Brno, Nov 13 (BD) – From 8pm on Sunday, November 15th, one side of the Pisárecký Tunnel, in the direction of Prague, will be closed to traffic due to necessary repairs to the road surface. The closure will last until the end of November. The other side of the tunnel will remain open at all times, and traffic in the opposite direction will be unaffected.

Traffic will be diverted via Pisárecká and Rybnická for the duration of the closure, rejoining Bítešská at the junctions indicated on the map below.

Map of closure and alternative route. Image credit: Kopemezabrno.cz (“We Dig For Brno”).