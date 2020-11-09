According to Ladislav Dušek, director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS), the Czech Republic is now at a turning point, which is why it is extremely important for people to strictly adhere to the current anti-epidemic measures. Sunday saw 3,608 new cases of the novel coronavirus, around 3,000 fewer than the previous week. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Czech Rep., Nov 9 (BD) – However, the Sunday numbers are always lower, as fewer people are tested on weekends. Nearly 167,000 people are currently infected, mostly with mild or asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. 7,779 people are currently receiving hospital care.

The disease is now spreading fastest in the Pelhřimov and Vsetínsko regions, with around 1,100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. In Prague, medics have reported only 302 infected per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week, currently the lowest rate among Czech Regions. In Brno, there are 666 infected per 100,000 inhabitants for the last seven days. Currently, Brno has 2,182 active cases.

“The spread of the epidemic is a natural process that was, of course, expected. There was no doubt that this would happen in the autumn when the period of respiratory diseases increases. But no one knew exactly when or how,” said Dušek in an interview for Novinky.cz on Monday. According to Dušek, possible mistakes that were made in the summer should be investigated by the newly formed expert team at the Ministry of Health.

New Information Website

More information on current measures, life situations, travel and governmental support for affected businesses can now be found in one place: the new Interior Ministry website: https://covid.gov.cz. The website is also available in English. “We are glad that a new central covid website has been created. It is good that the maximum of true, verified information is reaching the general public,” commented Health Minister Jan Blatny.

The website is now in a beta version and was first introduced on November 6th. The latest data is still published regularly on the Ministry of Health website: koronavirus.mzcr.cz.