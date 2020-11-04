The number of new positive cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic on Tuesday was 12,088, about 3,500 fewer than a week ago. The growth of cases seems to be slowing down. The state of emergency limiting social contacts is due to expire on November 20th. Photo credit: Minister of Health Jan Blatný, October 29, 2020. Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Nov 4 (BD) – In recent days, the growth rate of new cases of the disease in the country has been slowing down. However, according to the new Minister of Health, Jan Blatný, data on Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a clearer picture.

Despite a slight decline in the number of hospitalised patients, Blatný expects this number to rise again in the coming days. The Minister has estimated that any signs of improvement in the situation will take about 14 days to be seen in hospitalisations.

Hospitals have significantly reduced non-acute patient care in the last month and are converting their capacity into infection departments for people with Covid-19.

The total number of recovered people has recently exceeded the number of infected. Over 185,000 patients have recovered. There are currently just under 174,000 people infected in the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the Czech Republic in spring, almost 363,000 have been infected with coronavirus, and 3,913 have died.