This week, we can expect a bit of everything: record temperatures, cloud cover, sunshine, and low clouds, as well as morning frost and freezing fog. While temperatures will climb to 19°C on Monday, they will drop to zero later this week. Photo credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., Nov 2 (BD) – After pleasant temperatures around 18°C at the beginning of this week, Tuesday and Wednesday will see a cold front approaching. From Thursday, with clear skies, the temperatures will drop below freezing in the morning.

In South Moravia, the freezing weather will arrive slightly later, on Friday. We can expect “cloudy to partly cloudy, fog in the morning. Night lows will be between 2 and -2°C, with daytime highs of 8 to 12°C,” said Ivana Záluská from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute in Brno.