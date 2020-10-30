Photo: Parliamentary meeting, Oct. 30, 2020 / via PSP.

Czech Rep., Oct 30 (BD) – On Friday afternoon, the Czech government extended all restrictions until at least November 20, when the Parliament’s new permission for the duration of the state of emergency will end.

The Czech Parliament extendended the current state of emergency until November 20 at its meeting today.

The government had originally sought the emergency state extension for 30 days, until December 3.