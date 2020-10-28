The community closet at the Brno municipal building at Křenová 20 is calling for donations of winter clothing to be provided to homeless people. Sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, shoes, pants and underwear are among the items that can be donated, and men’s clothing and shoes are especially needed. Photo Credit: Z. Kolařík / MMB.

Brno, Oct 28 (BD) – The City of Brno’s Department of Social Care operates a community closet at the municipal building at Křenová 20 to provide clothing directly to those in need. Donations can be delivered on the first Wednesday of the month between 4pm and 8pm or by appointment.

Men’s clothes and shoes are especially needed at this time, as the managers of the closet explain: “In our experience, women’s and children’s wardrobes get renewed more often, while men often keep wearing clothes until they fall apart.”

Photo Credit: Z. Kolařík / MMB.

The head of the social care team, Ondřej Baláš, said that: “Most of all we need men’s shoes, tracksuits, jeans, sweatshirts, and jackets, and there are never enough underwear or socks. In the winter season, we would also appreciate donations of blankets or sleeping bags, and we can also use bed linen, tea towels or towels.”

Photo Credit: Z. Kolařík / MMB.

Donations should be appropriate for the time of year and the needs of the recipients. The social workers describe the clothes they need the most as “what you wear when you go to walk a dog in cold weather. So, really not tunics, blouses, pumps, dresses, or suits.”

Clothes can be brought to the collection run by the City of Brno’s Department of Social Care at Křenová 20 on the first Wednesday of each month between 4pm and 8pm, otherwise by appointment only. The next drop-off day will be November 4th