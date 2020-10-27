The Czech government will impose a night curfew from Wednesday evening. The ban on leaving home between 9pm and 4:59am was announced at a press conference after the Monday government meeting. New limited opening hours have been placed on shops, and working from home is requested wherever possible. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Oct 27 (BD) – Taking its lead from other European countries, the Czech government will impose a night curfew from Wednesday evening. The ban on leaving the house between 9pm and 4:59am was announced at a press conference after Monday’s government meeting.

Exceptions to the night curfew include travel to work, moving outside as a part of work, and urgent matters such as the protection of life. Dog-walking will also be allowed up to 500 meters from the home.

The night curfew will be in place until the end of the state of emergency, currently scheduled for November 3rd. The government will discuss an extension of this date on Tuesday.

The government justified the stricter measures by the continuous large increases in case numbers and the need to further limit social contacts. “Mobility has not dropped as we expected, so the measures did not work as we would need,” said Roman Prymula, the outgoing Minister of Health, after the government meeting.

Retail sales will be prohibited on Sundays, and on other days from 8pm to 5am. This does not apply to petrol stations, pharmacies, take-away restaurants, or shops in places of increased passenger concentration, such as airports, railway stations or bus stations.

Newly, betting shops will be closed.

Markets will be limited to sales of products from domestic farmers and artisans (fruit, vegetables, meat, baked goods, eggs, etc.).

The government also asked everyone who is able to work from home to do so. “This should apply to all structures, both state and non-state,” said Prymula.