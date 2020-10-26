Last month, the City Council agreed to purchase data from mobile operators on the movement of the Brno public. The Councillors took the next step on Wednesday and approved the contract with Vodafone Czech Republic, based on a previous request. Photo: TMA / Brno Daily.

Brno, Oct 26 (BD) – The city already has experience processing data from mobile operators, but never in this volume. The data will be used by the municipality and the City Architect’s Office (KAM) for planning and transport development purposes.

“All data obtained from mobile operators on the movement of people will be anonymized, so it will not be possible to misuse it,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Pirates). “The data will be selected retrospectively, so that it will be affected as little as possible by the Covid-19 epidemic situation,” he added.

The City of Brno and KAM will pay approximately CZK 362,000 for the data, which will be delivered by the end of 2020.