Investment plans for the revitalization of the Bayerova–Botanicka courtyard and the public area near the MU Faculty of Education on Poříčí are currently in process, and were approved by the City Council this week. The plans will include more greenery, water management elements, and new park furniture and lighting. Visualisations: Alžběta Kalábová.

Brno, Oct 25 (BD) – “We first agreed on the elaboration of the plan to modify the triangular public space on Poříčí. The aim is to transform this space to provide short-term rest for passers-by, for example from nearby university faculties, or cyclists riding on the nearby trail along the Svratka,” said First Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL).

Visualisations: Proposal for revitalization of the Bayerova – Botanická courtyard by Alžběta Kalábová.

The second plan approved by Brno City Council includes the revitalization of the courtyard between Bayerova, Botanická, Dřevařská and Kotlářská. “As with the area in Poříčí, we want to cultivate the courtyard and bring it closer to the people. New paths will be created, which will be illuminated at night,” said Councillor for Planning and Development Filip Chvátal (KDU-CSL).

Visualisations: Proposal for revitalization of the Bayerova – Botanická courtyard by Alžběta Kalábová.