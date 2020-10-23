Andrej Babis met Zeman at his presidential chateau in Lany this afternoon to discuss a replacement for Roman Prymula as Health Minister. The Prime Minister’s intended nominee has not yet been named. Photo: Prague / ZM.

Czech Rep., Oct 23 (BD) – After meeting President Zeman at Lany this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters that the President had accepted the need to replace Health Minister Roman Prymula, following public anger at Prymula’s apparent breach of his own anti-coronavirus rules on Wednesday evening.

Prymula was offered an ultimatum of “resign or be dismissed” by the Prime Minister earlier on Friday, but subsequently gave a press conference at which he refused to resign.

According to Babis, Zeman should approve the new candidate by Tuesday, or Thursday at the latest. The nominee for the role has not yet been named, but Babis said that it was “a man who has extensive experience in healthcare,” including international experience.