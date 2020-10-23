At the beginning of November, the government will ask the Chamber of Deputies to extend the state of emergency, due to end on November 3rd. The government can declare a state of emergency for only 30 days, after which it needs approval from the parliament. Photo via Vlada.cz Archive.

Czech Rep., Oct 23 (BD) – The state of emergency, which allows the government to significantly reduce the freedoms of citizens, has been in force in the Czech Republic since October 5th and is due to end on November 3rd.

The planned extension was announced by Health Minister Roman Prymula at a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of government on Thursday. “Without a state of emergency, we will not get from the huge number of cases that we have now, down to such values that would allow us to go further,” said Prymula.