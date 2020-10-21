In Brief: Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Photo: Jan Hamacek at a press conference October 12, via Vlada.cz Archive.
Czech Rep., Oct 21 (BD) – Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating at home.
He continues to work from home, he has announced on Twitter this morning.
