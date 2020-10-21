Photo: Jan Hamacek at a press conference October 12, via Vlada.cz Archive.

Czech Rep., Oct 21 (BD) – Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating at home.

He continues to work from home, he has announced on Twitter this morning.

Ano, mám bohužel také koronavirus, testy na COVID-19 potvrdily, že jsem pozitivní. Pravděpodobně jsem se nakazil na jednání s ministrem zemědělství. Jsem doma v izolaci, ale pracuji dál online, včetně jednání vlády. Prosím, dávejte na sebe pozor. — Jan Hamáček (@jhamacek) October 21, 2020