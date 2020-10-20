All flights from Brno-Turany Airport have been cancelled for the Winter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ryanair’s connection to London is suspended until the last few days of March. The route will then be resumed and flights will again go once a day, according to Czech TV. Photo Credit: Ryanair Archive.

Brno, Oct 20 (BD) – “We are sorry, but due to the current situation with the spread of COVID-19, there are no regular commercial flights with passengers on the Winter flight schedule of Brno Airport,” states the Brno-Turany website.

The winter flight schedule applies until March 27th, 2021.

On October 19th, the airport announced the cancellation of the regular route between the Czech Republic and Italy.