Brno, Oct 9 (BD) – Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has announced reductions to night bus services, due to low numbers of passengers recently.

“As part of extraordinary measures related to the prevention of COVID-19, the operation of all night bus lines will be reduced from Friday October 9th until further notice,” DPMB announced on Thursday.

Specifically, DPMB has cancelled the regular connections at 0:30 and 1:30 on Friday and Saturday nights, and before public holidays. The extra buses that leave five minutes before midnight on certain routes will also be suspended.