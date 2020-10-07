Tuesday saw another record one-day number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic: 4,457. Around 3.8% of active cases are being treated in hospital. The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic is now higher than all other EU countries in the past 14 days, per capita. Photo credit: KJB / BD.

Czech Rep., Oct 7 (BD) – According to Health Minister Roman Prymula (ANO), more measures against the spread of Covid-19 will be announced on Friday. On Sunday, however, Prymula had said that the restrictions would be eased.

On Wednesday morning, Prymula said that the new measures will mainly concern leisure activities and will last 14 days. The minister will give more details on the full package of measures on Friday. The government will also discuss the option of calling on medical students to help in hospitals, as in the spring, he said. Some measures will be applied regionally. However, the ministry is not planning any lockdowns: “There will be no lockdowns of Prague or other cities,” Prymula told Czech TV.

As of October 6th, the cumulative number of new Covid-19 cases per capita in the Czech Republic over the last two weeks is 327, the worst among EU countries. The Czech Republic has overtaken previously worst-affected Spain, which has reported 302 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. The third worst affected country is the Netherlands (257) followed by France (248). As of October 6th, 2020, 3,639,898 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK.

Map: 14-day COVID-19 case notification rate per 100,000. This map, showing cases at sub-national level, is based on data recorded once a week. Therefore, the time frame for this map and the national table above is not the same, which can result in different values in the table and the map. Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), October 6, 2020.

There are currently 40,440 active cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic. The number of people in hospitals has also been rising, by two thirds to 1,387 since last Monday, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.