Today, the usual siren test which takes place on the first Wednesday of the month will not be heard in the streets of the Czech Republic. Rudolf Kramář, a spokesman for the Czech Fire Department, said that a regular siren test at noon would not take place today. Photo credit: Pixabay / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Oct 7 (BD) – The reason is the state of emergency, which has been in place again in the Czech Republic since Monday due to the coronavirus epidemic. Drahoslav Ryba, Director General of the Czech Fire and Rescue Service, agreed with the Central Crisis Staff to cancel the test.

The sirens did not sound at noon on the first Wednesday in April and May or during the floods in 2009 and 2013, at a time when the country was also in a state of emergency and restrictions due to the spread of Covid-19. In such situations, the Fire Department cancels the test to avoid causing panic.