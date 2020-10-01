This weekend’s Serial Killer Festival in Brno was a great success. The murder mystery series had the audience on the edge of their seats in the screening room at the Goose on a String Theatre (Divadlo Husa na Provázku). The episodes are still available to stream online via DAFilms. Photo: Divadlo Husa na Provázku on Zelný trh. Credit: Tomáš-Bezděk courtesy of Serial Killer.

Brno, Oct 1 (BD) – Dark clouds gathered overhead and a red light shone from behind the cinema entrance, beckoning visitors to enter and be captivated. What better time to kick back in the cinema and enjoy a film with the whole row to yourself than on a cold and rainy weekend? The annual Serial Killer Festival has thrilled and charmed Brno audiences for three consecutive years, and this year was no different.

The event was well prepared for guests by providing disinfection, registration badges and souvenirs, including Serial Killer facemasks. Photo credit: Tomáš Bezděk courtesy of Serial Killer.

The wide selection of the best TV and web series from the local and international scene were meticulously chosen for the audience. The festival focuses on bringing quality European serial drama, mystery and murder productions to the screen – in theatre and online via DAFilms. Awards were presented for each section of the festival.

The audience listened in suspense and delight to the panel as the winners were announced. Photo credit: Tomáš Bezděk courtesy of Serial Killer.

Winners of the festival sections

Central and Eastern Europe – Six Empty Seats (Polët)

A Russian series about six people whose lives change when a plane they were meant to board subsequently crashes. The story is told from each character’s perspective.

Honourable mention – Traitor (Estonia)

Web series – Sharing Therapy

A Czech internet TV series by Mall.tv based on the phenomenon of social networks, which will be available on October 18th.

The Progressive Killer Award was awarded to Director Viktor Tauš.

Read more in-depth about all the series screened during the event here or learn more about the Progressive Killer Award statue and the festival itself here.

The winners of sharing therapy: Ester Geislerováa and Josefína Bakošová. Photo Credit-Tomáš Bezděk courtesy of Serial Killer.