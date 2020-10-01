Tunnels around Brno will be closed between 9pm and 5am for routine cleaning on scheduled days during October. Traffic will be rerouted accordingly. Photo: Pisarky Tunnel. Credit: Pavel Sevela under license by CC BY-SA 3.0.

Brno, Oct 1 (BD) – Several tunnels in Brno will be closed for cleaning and maintenance on scheduled nights throughout October, between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will be diverted along other routes during the closures.

Schedule of tunnel closures

Hlinky: 1 – 4 October

This tunnel will be closed each night from Thursday evening until Sunday. Drivers will be diverted via Bauerova.

Husovice tunnel: 5 – 11 October

The Husovice tunnel will be closed in the direction of Svitavy from Monday 5th to Thursday 8th of October, then in the direction of Tomkovo namesti from Thursday 8th until Sunday 11th.

Kralovo pole tunnel: 12 – 18 October

The Voronezska section will close during the night on Monday 12th until Tuesday morning. The Zahrebska section will close during the night on Tuesday 13th until Wednesday morning. On Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th, work will be carried out in one of the tunnels during the day, so traffic in both directions will use the other tunnel. The tunnel will be totally closed from 9pm on Friday 16th to 9pm on Sunday 18th.

Pisarky

In the direction to Prague: 19 – 22 October

This section will close from 9pm to 5am from Monday to Thursday. Drivers can access the D1 highway by taking the detour from Bitesska via Pisarecka and Rybnicka.

In the direction to Brno: 22 – 25 October

This section will close from 9pm to 5am from Thursday to Sunday. Drivers can take alternative routes into Brno via Akademicka, Kamenice, Rybnicka, and Pisarecka.