Shorter travel times, less traffic on the D1 highway, a reduction in CO2, more tourism, new jobs, and business opportunities. Those are some of the intended benefits of the high-speed train network (VRT) that Czech Railways want to build across the country. Title map: Planned VRT in the Czech Republic, Railway Administration (SZ).

Czech Rep., Sep 30 (BD) – In accordance with a government resolution of 2017, the Railway Administration (SZ) is preparing the construction of high-speed train lines (VRT) in the Czech Republic. The intention is to have all sections of the new lines under construction by 2030, and some already in operation. Feasibility studies are nearly complete for the routes Prague–Brno–Břeclav and Brno–Přerov–Ostrava. “We anticipate their completion this year,” said SZ spokesman Marek Illiaš.

“Specifically, VRT Prague–Brno will facilitate the creation of up to 43,970 jobs in the vicinity of the stations at which VRT trains will stop.” – “Advantages of VRT in CR” by Railway Administration (SZ).

The pilot sections – VRT Polabí and VRT Moravská brána – are being prepared simultaneously in an accelerated process, with the aim of starting their construction in 2025.

Potential for the creation of jobs after the commissioning of VRT [number of jobs]. Source: Advantages of VRT in CR, SZ.

A cooperation agreement was concluded between SZ and Masaryk University for a project entitled New Mobility: High-Speed Transport Systems and Transport Behavior of the Population. The results of the project will be used in the preparation of VRT. Broader cooperation is being planned with other universities to teach and train future experts in the design and operation of the high-speed railway system.

All planned VRT projects are the subject of intensive communication with mayors, municipalities, councils, and directly with the public. On the Prague–Brno–Ostrava route, SZ has approached and negotiated with representatives of almost 150 municipalities out of around 200 affected. Cooperation has also been established with ecology and environmental protection organizations.