In Brief: Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Photo credit: MMB archive.
Brno, Sep 26 (BD) – Brno mayor Marketa Vankova tested positive for coronavirus, the Czech media outlets reported on Friday evening.
Also another member of Brno local government, the city’s secretary Oliver Pospisil, tested positive.
They have mild symptoms.
Vankova should return to the office on October 6.
