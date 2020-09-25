The heating company has resumed heat supply to houses in Brno due to an expected drop in temperature over the weekend. Modernization and greening of the facilities are part of the company’s long-term plan for efficient heat and electricity supply. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Sep 25 (BD) – From today, Teplárny Brno (TB) will begin supplying offices, households, hospitals, and other buildings in its Brno network with heating. Autumn has an average temperature below 13°C, and according to guidelines from the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, the heating season should start from September 1st and run until May 31st of the following year.

“We are mainly meeting the requirements of our customers. Meteorologists report significant cooling and rain over the weekend, which is why we want to ensure thermal well-being of households, especially over the next three days,” said TB’s Petr Fajmon.

The heating supply usually begins in the middle of September, and the start of the 2020/21 heating season follows the norm of previous years. Last year, TB started heating on September 18th.

In the summer months when heating was not required, TB carried out necessary repairs to the heating system, including an ongoing modernization of production facilities and the distribution network, which should enable TB to achieve higher efficiency of the entire system.

“The modernization and greening of our production facilities are part of a long-term concept of efficient heat and electricity production, which will contribute to Brno fulfilling CO2 reduction targets,” said Tomáš Weigner, production director at TB.

Teplárny Brno is also redesigning the company’s website to provide a modern look and friendly interface. The new website will feature new services and projects the company is offering, and will include a feature called “Energie pro Brno”, which combines the company’s offer of gas and electricity to consumers, and also a completely new product called “Chlad”, according to Přemysl Měchura, Chief Financial Officer of TB.

The start, interruption and termination of heat supply is based on the average daily atmospheric temperatures and weather forecast, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Office (CHMU). Heating plants resume heat supply if the average daily temperature drops below 13°C for two consecutive days and no temperature rise is expected the next day. Heat supply is interrupted if the average daily atmospheric temperature rises above 13°C for two consecutive days and a reduction in this temperature is not predicted by the weather forecast.