The D1 was blocked at the 188th km due to a serious accident but it is now passable. Photo: On scene of the accident. Credit: HZS JMK.

Brno, Sep 23 (BD) [Updated 12:25] – A major accident occurred on the D1 motorway between Brno and Prague at the 188th kilometer. The accident, which was followed by a fire, took place this morning, and at least three people have been confirmed dead.

Details of the accident are yet to be confirmed but the accident involved trucks and passenger cars. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident.

The route has now been cleared and is passable for traffic. Caution is advised.

Dálnice D1 ve směru na Prahu je již průjezdná. Kolony je pomalu rozjíždějí. Buďte opatrní. pic.twitter.com/VxMnLkvmKu — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) September 23, 2020