DPMB has recently rolled out a series of upgrades to the DPMBinfo app, which according to the company are already proving popular with users. Photo credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Sep 23 (BD) – The DPMBinfo app, launched by the Brno Public Transport Company (DPMB) four years ago, allows users to search for connections and access up-to-the-minute information about delays and changes to the service. Following upgrades to the mobile app, it can now also be used to purchase tickets and view live departure boards for any stop.

Jan Havíř, Head of the DPMB Traffic Information Department, explained the new functions: “Recently, we have added the possibility of buying tickets through the application. Users can also view current departures from any place just by clicking on the relevant stop, and when searching for current departures, they can see the location of the vehicle on the map.”

“DPMBinfo is used by almost 55,000 passengers, who use it to get all available and necessary information about public transport in Brno. Most popular is a feature that shows the current location of cars and current departures. We are also registering an interest in purchasing tickets through the application,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB.

From September 22nd-24th, DPMB is preparing an event to inform the public of the app’s new functions. The information stand will be in operation at Novobranska 18 at the following times:

Tuesday, September 22nd, from 2pm to 5pm

Wednesday, September 23rd, from 2pm to 5pm

Thursday, September 24th from 2pm to 5pm

DPMBinfo App on mobile phone. Photo credit: Dpmb.cz.