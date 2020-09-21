  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Photo: Adam Vojtech. Credit: Vlada.cz archive.

Czech Rep., Sep 21 (BD) – Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has resigned his post. His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and announced this morning.

Vojtech said “I have already handed my resignation to the Prime Minister. I want to give new space for the resolution of the coronavirus crisis.”

Read about further details here: Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech Resigns.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

Facebook Comments
https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/vojtech-credit-vlada.cz-2-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/vojtech-credit-vlada.cz-2-150x100.jpgBD StaffBreaking NewsCzech RepublicCzech Republic,News,VojtechPhoto: Adam Vojtech. Credit: Vlada.cz archive. Czech Rep., Sep 21 (BD) - Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has resigned his post. His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and announced this morning. Vojtech said “I have already handed my resignation to the Prime Minister. I want to give...English News and Events in Brno