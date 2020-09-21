In Brief: Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has resigned
Photo: Adam Vojtech. Credit: Vlada.cz archive.
Czech Rep., Sep 21 (BD) – Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has resigned his post. His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and announced this morning.
Vojtech said “I have already handed my resignation to the Prime Minister. I want to give new space for the resolution of the coronavirus crisis.”
Read about further details here: Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech Resigns.
