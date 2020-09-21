Photo: Adam Vojtech. Credit: Vlada.cz archive.

Czech Rep., Sep 21 (BD) – Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has resigned his post. His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and announced this morning.

Vojtech said “I have already handed my resignation to the Prime Minister. I want to give new space for the resolution of the coronavirus crisis.”

Rozhodnutí ministra zdravotnictví @adamvojtechano odstoupit z funkce respektuji. Chtěl bych mu poděkovat za spolupráci. Očekávám, že pan premiér co nejrychleji oznámí jméno jeho nástupce tak, aby Ministerstvo zdravotnictví mohlo nadále plnit svou roli v rámci boje s epidemií — Jan Hamáček (@jhamacek) September 21, 2020

