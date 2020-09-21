To curb the spread of coronavirus, a ban on visits to hospitals and elderly care homes has been reimposed across South Moravia by the regional security council. Some homes for the elderly had already taken the decision to impose stricter measures. Picture credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Sep 21 (BD) – From today, visits to hospitals and elderly care homes have been suspended by the South Moravian regional security council. The ban applies to facilities operated by the South Moravia region, but some other elderly care homes have also introduced similar measures at their facilities.

In early September, visits were restricted to two people at a time, but as the number of cases has increased, many centres have taken it upon themselves to apply stricter measures.

There have been new outbreaks of the coronavirus in two retirement homes. In one outbreak, 25 clients and six employees were infected in a retirement home in Kyjov in the Hodonín region. The other outbreak is in Zastávka u Brna.

According to the local director, all the people who were infected are asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms, except for an 89-year-old woman who died in Zastávka u Brna.

Since Friday, these regions have been “green” on the Ministry of Health’s coronavirus traffic light system, indicating the first level of emergency but without community transmission.