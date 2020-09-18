3,130 new cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the Czech Republic yesterday, surpassing 3,000 in one day for the first time. Photo: Prague. Credit: BD Staff.

Czech Rep., Sep 18 (BD) – Stricter governmental restrictions enter in force today. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch yesterday admitted that the situation regarding the novel coronavirus in the Czech Republic is “not good”, and announced the tightening of measures. (Read more in our previous article: “Health Minister Announces New Restrictions As Czech Rep. To Turn Orange This Weekend“)

At Thursday’s press conference, Ladislav Dušek, Director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, said that the new district-by-district risk map to be published this weekend will categorise most of the country as “orange”, meaning incipient community-based transmission.

Thursday’s increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic is similar to the number of new cases in the whole of March. The current reproductive number is 1.6.