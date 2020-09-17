2,139 new cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, surpassing 2,000 in one-day for the first time. Photo credit: Testing facility of Brno University Hospital. Credit: FN Brno.

Czech Rep., Sep 17 (BD) – As of this morning, there are more than 17,619 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health. 388 people are currently in hospital.

From Friday, September 18, from 6 pm, indoor events are allowed to take place only if each participant has a designated seat. The maximum number of people allowed in catering establishments cannot exceed the number of seats, Minister of Health Adam Vojtech announced on his Twitter account yesterday. Brno Daily will bring you more details on the new regulations shortly.

Od pátku 18. září od 18 hodin se budou moci konat vnitřní akce jen za podmínky, že každý účastník bude mít určeno místo k sezení. V provozovně stravovacích služeb bude moci být pouze tolik lidí, kolik je tam míst na sezení. — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) September 16, 2020