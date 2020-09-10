Next week, Brno Design Days is holding its fifth annual festival in celebration of design, architecture and fashion, taking place from September 17th-20th at the KUMST creative hub on Údolní. Visitors can look forward to yoga sessions, creative workshops, talks with designers and evening fashion shows. Photo: The New Raw – ¨Print Your City¨, who were invited thanks to the support of the Dutch Embassy in Prague. Credit: Stefanos Tsakiris courtesy of Brno Design Days.

Brno, Sep 10 (BD) – The Brno Design Days festival is back again to celebrate the work of local and international designers. The theme of the festival is “Re”, which refers to the concepts – ¨Rethink, Reuse, Redesign¨. The annual event brings together designers, architects and fashion designers from near and far to showcase their work and get inspired.

The concept is most poignant in the current situation facing our society, as people recognise the need to re-evaluate what already exists and develop ways to respond quickly and flexibly to new challenges. The concept suggests not only appreciation for the aesthetics of design, but also for functionality, and design as a useful tool for both designers and society.

A Festival to Launch the KUMST Creative Hub

The Brno Design Days festival is held each year in locations in Brno that haven’t been used for a long time, giving visitors an exclusive look inside these spaces. The former FAVU (Faculty of Fine Arts) building at Údolní 19 has been revitalised by the JIC innovation agency into the new KUMST creative hub. The building may look unassuming at first glance, but inside you will find modern and functional design to accommodate any occasion.

Appreciate flawless design within the KUMST Creative Hub building. Photo: Courtesy of KOGAA Studio.

According to Alexandra Georgescu from the KOGAA architectural studio, the founder of the festival: “It’s a great opportunity for us to show how similar buildings should work – the architectural design respects the original layout, while meeting the needs of the creative industries. Our work is based on the transformation of real estate into vibrant places that play an active role in the economic transformation of the environment and bring life to the city. Brno Design Days is an example of how the whole building could work in the future.”

Visitors Can Create Original Work with the Artists

This year, the new space in KUMST will host fashion shows, talks with designers, yoga sessions, workshops, music and cinema. There will be guests performers from Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands, as well as Lucie Koldova, two-time winner of the Designer of the Year title at the Czech Grand Design Awards. There will also be various showcases of design from Brno creatives, including a talk from the design studio NAHAKU.

Lucie Kuldova, award winner of the title Designer of the Year in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: Everbay, courtesy of Brno Design Days.

The aim of the festival is to bring design to the public, so visitors will also have the chance to participate in a student exhibition and a variety of workshops, including making original jewellery from silver, electronic wearables, and 3D-printing with Mendel University. Visitors can also take guided tours of the entire building at Udolni 19.

Following tradition, students from Czech and Slovak schools will present their graphic or product design work to be judged by a jury. Awards will be given to the best works at an opening ceremony on the first day of the festival. The complete program can be found at https://brnodesigndays.cz/en/program.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Brno Design Days.