Adam Vojtech, The Minister of Health. Photo credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Sep 9 (BD) – Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation, facemasks will be mandatory from this Thursday, September 10th, inside all public buildings across the Czech Republic. The Minister of Health, Adam Vojtěch, announced the measure on Twitter this morning. The minister added that further details would be announced later today.

Kvůli zhoršující se epidemiologické situaci jsem dnes ráno svolal mimořádné jednání Centrálního řídícího týmu @ChytraKarantena. S odborníky jsme se shodli, že od zítra zavedeme povinnost nosit roušku ve vnitřních prostorách budov v celé ČR. Podrobnosti vydáme v průběhu dne. — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) September 9, 2020