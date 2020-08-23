To commemorate the Brno native architect Adolf Loos and his geometric sobriety, intellectual prank and practicality, a new monument has been placed at Janackovo Namesti, which was festively unveiled through a theatrical mini-performance. Photo credit: TMA / Brno Daily.

Brno, Aug 23 (BD) – On Thursday, August 20th, at the symbolic time of 20:20, the new monument for Adolf Loos at Janackovo Namesti was unveiled through a witty theatrical mini-performance by actors from the D’EPOG theatre, which summarized the multifunctionality of the monument.

The monument was placed in the park of Janackovo Namesti, commemorating Loos’ birthplace, which has been replaced by the Continental Hotel. The monument is supposed to combine Loos’ geometric sobriety, intellectual prank and practicality.

“We proceeded from the life story of Adolf Loos, who designed his own grave in the form of a granite cube before his death,” explained the authors, sculptor Oldřich Morys and architect Jaroslav Sedlák, who were also cast in the mini-play.

“We conceived the monument as a concrete sculptural form of this tombstone situated in Vienna’s central cemetery. The main idea of ​​the work is to create a negative of the architect’s last resting place for the locality where he was born and raised. The tombstone in Vienna and its form in Brno symbolically connect the two places.” In addition to the symbolic level, the monument also has a practical function, as it is also intended for seating.

The creation and rather festive unveiling of the monument is yet another of the City’s ways to celebrate the “Year of Adolf Loos,” which commemorates the 150th anniversary of his birth. You can read more about Adolf Loos, his work and personal complexities, and one of the exhibitions under the “Year of Adolf Loos” here.

