The project, “Oncological treatment for children in Brno”, was the most popular choice for Brno citizens in the third year of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, and will now receive CZK 1.63 million in funding. Photo credit: Nadační fond dětské onkologie Krtek via Facebook / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Aug 19 (BD) – Last week, Brno councillors approved a CZK 1.63 million funding package to support children with cancer and their families, to be spent on therapies, educational programs and other assistance. The project will be implemented by the Krtek Children’s Oncology Foundation.

“Cancer can turn lives upside down, not just for the patient, but for the whole family, so I welcome anything that will help those affected cope with such a difficult situation. In this case, it is also a project chosen via participatory budgeting, so it is designed and supported by the public, which gives me double the satisfaction,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme allows citizens to suggest ideas for implementation by the city, and the winning ideas are then selected via a public ballot. The “Oncological treatment for children in Brno” project was the most popular proposal in the third year of the scheme, receiving 4,662 votes, the highest number of votes since Brno’s participatory budgeting began.

Deputy Mayor Tomas Kolacny (Piráti) explained what the funding will mean: “Together with the representatives of the University Hospital Brno, we have created a comprehensive one-year program to support children diagnosed with cancer. During this year, we will focus not only on psychological support, but also on various other activities that will help patients and their families get through this very challenging period.” Sick children and their parents will be provided with therapy, educational programs, counselling, and rehabilitation assistance, he added.