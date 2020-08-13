This morning, a train derailed near Tisnov in Brno-Venkov. 80 passengers had to be evacuated but there are no injuries. The line between Tisnov and Rikonin has been closed, and will be back in operation around 6pm. Photo credit: Policie CR.

Brno, Aug 13 (BD) – Around 9.15am this morning, the last two carriages of a passenger train derailed near Tisnov railway station, according to the Brno fire brigade. The scene has been secured, and at least 80 passengers had to be evacuated by the fire service. No injuries were reported.

It is not yet clear what happened, but according to Novinky.cz a technical problem played a role in the incident. The accident is now under investigation.

The train was travelling from Prague to Brno when it derailed. According to Gabriela Novotna, spokeswoman for Czech Railways, the carriages did not overturn.

Czech Railways announced that the line is closed, and replacement bus transport will be provided. The line is expected to return to operation at 6pm.