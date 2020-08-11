From the beginning of September, President Miloš Zeman will be visiting South Moravia with his wife, Ivana. The President will meet citizens, regional businesses, and mayors, alongside other official business. Photo credit: Hrad.cz.

South Moravia, Aug 11 (BD) – President Miloš Zeman and his wife, Ivana, will be paying South Moravia a three-day visit from September 1st until September 3rd. During their visit, they will be visiting municipalities, towns, and some major South Moravian companies, alongside meetings with the South Moravian governor Bohumil Šimek (for ANO) and citizens of the region, according to regional representatives.

As Zeman’s first day in South Moravia will coincide with the first day of the new school year, his first visit, accompanied by Šimek, will be to the Rajhrad Secondary School of Horticulture in Brno-Venkov. Other places the president will be visiting during the three-day visit include Dubňany, Kyjovice, Strachotice and Hodonín.

President Zeman and Governor Šimek during Zeman’s visit in May 2017. Photo credit: Hrad.cz.

The president will also be meeting with representatives of the region and mayors of municipalities with extended powers at the South Moravian Regional Office in Brno.

This visit will be Zeman’s sixth to the region as President. He last visited South Moravia in 2017, at the end of his first term.