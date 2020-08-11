Plans have been approved to provide assisted housing to elderly parents of disabled children, to allow them to continue living together as long as possible thanks to shared housing and on-demand nurses and care. The accommodation will be the first of its kind in South Moravia, and should be open to tenants in 2022 after renovations. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Aug 11 (BD) – New housing will be built in Brno-Královo Pole to accommodate ageing parents with disabled children. The apartments should provide a solution to the long-term problem of ageing parents who are worried about providing adequate care for their children, though often needing help themselves, and will be the first of their kind in the region.

The council recently unanimously approved the idea, and now the city is preparing the proper documentation. Currently, the plan is to renovate the former residential care home for the elderly on Ptašínského in Královo Pole. According to Mayor Vaňková (ODS), the former care home closed due to inadequate fire safety conditions, which would be fixed as part of the renovations.

Tenants will be provided with care tailor-made to their needs, although the nurses will not be stationed in the building permanently. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

The new housing will provide space for up to 21 new tenants. The tenants will be provided with care from the Naděje association, who already care for residents of elderly homes in Bohunice and Řečkovice, as well as people with Alzheimer’s in general. However, unlike in elderly homes, hospitals or other caregiving institutions, the nurses will not be based permanently in the apartment building, but will come and go as needed. Nonetheless, the care provided will be tailor-made for every tenant.

The main purpose of the scheme is to enable seniors and their children to “stay as long as possible in a natural and family environment,” said Brno Council Member Robert Kerndl (ODS). He added that the ageing of parents who are primary carers of their disabled offspring is a long-term problem in Brno, and that a solution has been often requested by the parents themselves.

The apartments will occupy three floors, and each will have their own bathrooms and kitchenettes. The building will also have shared facilities including a dining room, kitchen, laundry room and offices for the nurses. In addition, the tenants will also have a small relaxation garden with a gazebo. The renovations are expected to be completed in 2022.