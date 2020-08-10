In the newly-updated traffic light risk map for this week, Brno-City has been reclassified from ‘green’ (low risk) to ‘white’ (‘zero or negligible risk’). In total, seven of the nine districts that were previously green are now white, meaning the Czech Republic is now almost all at ‘negligible risk’, and the overall coronavirus situation is considered to be “stable”. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Aug 10 (BD) – Last week, a new district-by-district traffic light system came into effect in the Czech Republic, which placed all districts into colour-coded categories based on the occurrence of coronavirus. On last week’s map, Brno-City was a ‘green’ district, meaning there were cases of the disease being discovered, but no community transmission. Based on data from last week, Brno-City is now considered to be low or negligible risk.

The districts are evaluated based on a weekly summary of 25 parameters, with the final decision on risk categories based on the expertise of epidemiologists and public health officials.

The updated risk map. Image by MZCR.

Last week, alongside the Brno-City district, the other eight green districts were: Prague, Prague-West, Prague-East, Ostrava-City, Karviná, Frýdek-Místek, Jihlava and Prachatice. This week, only Prague and Frýdek-Místek remain green, leaving the rest of the country white, despite the record daily increases of active cases last week, which is explained as the evaluations not only being based on the number of new cases, but also on the rate of hospitalization and the occurrence of community transmission, both of which are deemed to be under control.

According to the Ministry of Health, the overall situation in the Czech Republic is regarded as stable, “although sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 are affecting many districts.” The Ministry reports that these local outbreaks consist largely of asymptomatic cases or patients with mild cases of the disease. “In localities with an increased incidence of the disease, the situation is under control, there is no interaction with vulnerable groups of the population, and the number of hospitalized is not increasing. This is not a widespread distribution of the regional scope, the KHS report shows the vast majority of successfully identified contacts.”