On Tuesday morning, it was reported that there was a bomb in the post office building next to the main railway station. After an investigation, police declared the incident a false alarm. Photo credit: TMA / Brno Daily.

Brno, Aug 4 (BD) – On Tuesday morning, around 9.30am, Brno Transport Company (DPMB) announced that all trains and public transport lines serving the main train station were temporarily suspended, and all other traffic had to be diverted around the area. It was later announced that the disruption was due to a reported bomb in the post office near the station.

Public transport resumed from around 10am, with reported delays of 10 minutes for lines 1, 2, 4, 8, 10 and 12 in both directions. Local media reported that the police officially ended the investigation at around 10.30am, and the post office reopened shortly after. Police spokesman David Chaloupka was reported saying the incident was a false alarm. Both the train station and the post office have been fully operational since.