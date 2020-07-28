Hospitals closed to visitors include Brno’s Trauma Hospital and Hospital of the Merciful Brothers, as well as several other hospitals around the South Moravian Region. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, Jul 28 (BD) – Brno’s Trauma Hospital [“Úrazová nemocnice”] and the Hospital of the Merciful Brothers [“Nemocnice Milosrdných bratří”] are currently closed to visitors, due to the increasing number of new coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic. Other South Moravian hospitals that have also taken the same step include the hospitals in Břeclav, Hustopeče, Kyjov, Znojmo, and Hodonín. Other hospitals remain partially or fully open to visitors, but with extra safety measures in place.

Pavel Piler, director of both the Brno hospitals that have closed, told CTK that the measure was taken for the protection of patients: “We do not know how long it will last. For long-term ill patients who are in the terminal stage, we will allow the family to see them, following the hygiene rules. We will approach each case individually.” A decision has yet to be taken about whether fathers can be present at births.

According to CTK, both teaching hospitals in Brno remain open to visitors. University Hospital in Bohunice (FN Brno) is fully open, and St. Anne’s Hospital is accepting visitors on Sundays and Wednesdays. Brno’s Masaryk Cancer Institute is also still accepting visitors, but with strict hygiene rules in place; turnstiles at the entrance will take visitors’ temperatures, and automatically detect whether they are wearing a mask, and will not open if they are not.