The work is scheduled to begin in January 2021, and last for one year. All transport will be suspended on the street for the duration of the works. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Jul 24 (BD) – Major reconstruction work is planned for Lesnická in Brno’s Černá Pole, starting in January 2021 and lasting for one year. Brno City councillors last week approved the commencement of the tendering process for the project. The municipality is coordinating the work with other city companies to repair the tram lines, water mains, sewers, public lighting, roads, sidewalks and other areas simultaneously.

“We estimate that the construction work could cost CZK 190 million. Of course, this depends which contractor we choose. Thanks to cooperation with city companies, the 100-year-old sewerage and water supply system and the damaged tram line will be reconstructed at the same time. Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will also be a co-investor, and will contribute CZK 85 million to the project,” explained David Grund (ODS), Brno City Council Member for Investment.

The reconstruction work will see 582 meters of new tram tracks laid on Lesnická, and 681 meters of sewers and 551 meters of water supply lines replaced. The overhead contact line will also be repositioned and cables for public lighting will be replaced. Obsolete lighting on DPMB fixtures will be replaced by fifteen new, energy-saving LEDs.

“New trees will also be planted in the area. The existing 24 trees, which are unfortunately in poor condition, will be rehabilitated and replaced by 50 trees, 23 hornbeams and 27 field maples. Flowerbeds with tulips, daffodils and various perennials and grasses will also be added. Despite the complexity of the work, our goal will be to complete the whole project in the shortest possible time, within 50 weeks from the handover of the construction site. The tram line should be ready in 38 weeks. We plan to start work in January next year,” added Grund .

Originally, the reconstruction of the street was planned for two years, but was shortened by a year. All transport will be suspended on the street during the repairs.