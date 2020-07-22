The number of active cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic has exceeded 5,000, the highest since the epidemic began. The cases appear much milder, however, as hospitalization rates remain low. Most of the active cases are in the Moravian-Silesian and Liberec Regions. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Jul 22 (BD) – After a series of local outbreaks in the Moravian-Silesian and Liberec Regions, the number of active cases of Covid-19 has risen above 5,000, according to the Ministry of Health. This is higher than the peak in April, but with a lower hospitalization rate.

The most significant outbreak is in the Jablonec district, where over 24 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants have been recorded in the last seven days. Due to the increased number of newly-detected cases, from Friday, July 24, facemasks will again be mandatory when visiting all healthcare facilities, shopping at pharmacies, in selected social services facilities and for social services employees, for the whole Liberec Region.

The worst situation is currently in the Moravian-Silesian Region, where public health officials extended anti-epidemic measures to the entire region on Friday. In the last seven days, the number of infected people in the Karvina district per 100,000 inhabitants has increased to 60, the highest in the Czech Republic. In the neighboring Frydek-Mistek district, there are approximately 38 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The current hospitalization rate remains low, below 4% for the whole of July, compared to between 9% and 12% in April.