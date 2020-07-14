Citizens from all EU countries except Sweden, and a select number of non-EU countries no longer have to state their purpose of stay before being allowed to enter the country, nor do they have to undergo PCR testing. Photo credit: ZM / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Jul 14 (BD) – From Monday, July 13th, all foreign nationals from safe countries, those on the so-called “green list”, will be allowed to enter the country without stating the purpose of their stay, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday. If the entering person was not in a “red zone country” for longer than 12 hours in the past 14 days, there are also no further obligations such as undergoing a PCR test or mandatory quarantine.

Citizens will still need to abide by the same rules of entering the country as before covid-19.

The “green list” follows the list agreed by all EU Member States, but also takes into consideration the epidemiological situation in each particular country, mutual tourism, and reciprocity.

The list currently includes all EU Member States except Sweden, and the following non-EU countries:

Andorra

Australia

Canada

Iceland

Japan

Liechtenstein

Monaco

New Zealand

Norway

San Marino

South Korea

Switzerland

Thailand

Vatican

United Kingdom

On Monday, Serbia and Montenegro were removed from the list.