The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning of extreme temperatures and thunderstorms tomorrow. Brno will only be hit with high temperatures, which could reach up to 32 degrees. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Jul 9 (BD) – Tomorrow, after a week of moderate weather, most of the Czech Republic will be hit with high temperatures of up to 32 degrees. Meteorologists have issued a heat warning for the southern part of South Moravia (including Brno), Central Bohemia, and the northern part of South Bohemia, where temperatures will be at potentially dangerous levels between 12pm and 5pm.

Places where temperatures can reach potentially dangerous levels portrayed in yellow. Image source: CHMI.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issues heat warnings when temperatures exceed 31 degrees, and advises drinking lots of water or other non-alcoholic beverages, reducing outdoor activities in the afternoon, and not allowing children or pets to stay in direct sunlight, especially in parked cars.

Between 3pm and 11pm, meteorologists also warn of thunderstorms, which will hit the central regions of the country – so far, Brno seems to be in the safe zone. The storms will be accompanied by gusts of wind of around 70km/h and hail. Torrential rain may also occur locally. The storms are related to the crossing of a cold front on Friday, preceded by the culmination of an influx of warm air from the south to the southwest.

Places expected to be hit with thunderstorms portrayed in yellow. Image source: CHMI.

After the storms, the Institute expects heavy precipitation throughout Saturday, from midnight until around 6pm in the southern and western part of the country, including Brno, although the outlook is not certain enough to issue a warning.