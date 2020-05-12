The Moravian Library (MZK) will be closed for a week from May 18th due to ongoing reconstruction work. Study rooms will be opened later, though with safety regulations in place. Photo credit: BZ / Brno Daily.

Brno, May 12 (BD) – While most libraries in the Czech Republic are gradually opening up, the Moravian Library in Brno will soon have to close for a short time. The library used the forced spring break due to the coronavirus lockdown to carry out construction work originally planned for the summer. However, the relaxation of emergency rules has come unexpectedly early, so not all repair work has been completed. The library will therefore be closed again from May 18th-22nd, for work to be completed on the space behind the building’s main entrance.